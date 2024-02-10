Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted by Roth Capital

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Generac stock opened at $126.91 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

