Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE ENB opened at C$46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.86.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

