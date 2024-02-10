Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$227.30.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$208.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

