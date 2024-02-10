Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter.
View Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial
Intact Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IFC stock opened at C$208.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.