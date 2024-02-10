Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$119.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
TSE:WFG opened at C$105.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$119.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.93%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
