Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$119.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$105.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$119.16.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.93%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.