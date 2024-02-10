Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.