Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGSFree Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

