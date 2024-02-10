Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aligos Therapeutics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.