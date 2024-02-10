Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Snowline Gold stock opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. Snowline Gold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.99.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. 26.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

