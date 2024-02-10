Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sotera Health’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHC)

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sotera Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sotera Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

SHC stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.20. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after acquiring an additional 297,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

