FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Cut by Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.54). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.27.

Shares of CFX opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.38. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.82.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

