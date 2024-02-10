Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 875 ($10.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,105.26, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 607.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 586.18. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 650 ($8.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,210.53%.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

