Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 875 ($10.97) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,210.53%.
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
