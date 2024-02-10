Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 965

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 975 ($12.22) to GBX 965 ($12.10) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 952.40 ($11.94) on Tuesday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.39) and a one year high of GBX 994.40 ($12.47). The company has a market cap of £6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,381.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 959.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 914.55.

Insider Activity at Pearson

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,689.58). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

