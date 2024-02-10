easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.78) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.33) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.27) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 570 ($7.15).

Get easyJet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EZJ

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Cuts Dividend

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 549.80 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.32. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s payout ratio is 1,162.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($63,557.73). Insiders bought 10,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.