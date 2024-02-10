Barclays Trims Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Target Price to GBX 150

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

LON AAF opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Airtel Africa has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.80 ($1.70).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 94,593,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($113,839,734.04). 72.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

