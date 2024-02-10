JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in JOYY by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

