RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.03) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.93). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07).

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

