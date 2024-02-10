FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Issued By Zacks Research

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $18.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.46. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $18.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $527.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.30.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.