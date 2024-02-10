FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Issued By Zacks Research

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $18.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.46. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $18.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $527.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.30.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.