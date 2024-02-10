FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Galecto has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

About Galecto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galecto by 1,541.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 256,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Galecto by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 71,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.