FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galecto in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
Galecto Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Galecto has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.16.
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
