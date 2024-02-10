Analysts Offer Predictions for Integer Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $105.72 on Thursday. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integer by 1,226.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Integer by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

