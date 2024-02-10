Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 170,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 282,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

