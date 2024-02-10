Denny’s Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.