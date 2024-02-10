Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

