Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Acquires £151.28 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($189.65).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Peter Duffy bought 54 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($187.51).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:MONY opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 212.80 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,745.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.75 ($3.62).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

