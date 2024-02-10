Isabel Liu Purchases 29,999 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu bought 29,999 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($18,803.43).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

GRID stock opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £289.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 0.18. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.65.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

