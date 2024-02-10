American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.6 %
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.