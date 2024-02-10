American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.6 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

