Andrew G. Inglis Sells 182,948 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £1,004,384.52 ($1,259,100.56).

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 514.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 559.15. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,423.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.47. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.36 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 693.25 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.