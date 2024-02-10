Raymond James Weighs in on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

TSE DBM opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.45. The company has a market cap of C$667.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.52. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.46.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,151.00. Corporate insiders own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

