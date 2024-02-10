FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$5.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.45.

Insider Activity

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $318,477. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.