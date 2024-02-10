Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.43 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.15.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

