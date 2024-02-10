Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Great Ajax by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 40.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
