StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE DBD opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

