Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

VALE stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

