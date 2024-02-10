Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

