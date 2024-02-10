Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of WFG stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.
Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
