National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

