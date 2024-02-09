Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.20. 18,894,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,082,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

