PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 220,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 183,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in PayPal by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,028,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 3.2 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,657,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,021,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.