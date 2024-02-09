Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.15. 2,488,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.25. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.