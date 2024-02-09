PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $87,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,547,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,268. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.