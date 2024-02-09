Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

