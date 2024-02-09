Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,943. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

