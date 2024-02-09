Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,521 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $174,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $810.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,786. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $811.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $723.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

