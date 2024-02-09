Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,520 shares during the period. AON makes up about 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 1.23% of AON worth $799,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

AON stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.06. 387,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,069. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

