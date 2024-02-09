Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lowered by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total value of $9,244,370.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

META traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $469.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,693,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,640,783. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.73 and its 200 day moving average is $330.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

