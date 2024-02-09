Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,606 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $83,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $134.11. 1,701,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

