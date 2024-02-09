Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 134.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.75. 485,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,752. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $392.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,267,144 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

