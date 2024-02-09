CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 77,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $70,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

