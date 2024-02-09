Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. The stock had a trading volume of 823,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,379. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $175.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.