Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,602,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,041. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

