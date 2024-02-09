Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%.
Terumo Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Terumo Company Profile
