Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $192.22. The company had a trading volume of 775,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.