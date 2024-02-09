Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,399 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $73,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,734,000 after buying an additional 1,706,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $63.18. 2,706,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

